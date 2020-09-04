Four Georgetown schools offering after-school WiFi

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Four Georgetown County School District schools will be offering after-school WiFi for students during remote and hybrid learning.

The four schools will be opened Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. for students who wish to utilize the school’s WiFi signal.

The four schools that will be opened are:

Sampit Elementary School (for elementary school students).

Pleasant Hill Elementary School (for elementary school students).

Carvers Bay Middle School (for middle and high school students).

Rosemary Middle School (for middle and high school students).

A limited number of school staff will be at each school for supervision purposes. Elementary and middle school students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian while on campus.

All students are asked to bring their devices and report to the designated school locations based on their age.

All school campuses will close promptly at 8:00 p.m.

For further information, you can contact Jon Tester, Assistant Superintendent for Academics and Student Services at jtester@gcsd.k12.sc.us.