GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Four pets were killed during a mobile home fire in Georgetown County.

Firefighters with Georgetown County Fire and EMS said they responded to two mobile home fires Wednesday night.

While no human injuries were reported, officials said four pets died in one of the fires. They said the homeowner had to escape through a window.

Fire crews urged residents to have a family escape plan. “If your family doesn’t already have an escape plan in case of fire, now is the time to make one and make sure every family member is familiar with it,” they said in a Facebook post early Thursday morning.

No other details were provided regarding the two fires.