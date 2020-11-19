Frost and freezing temperatures tonight

Tonight will be cold with frost and freezing temperatures, but it will warm up by Friday. Skies will be clear tonight and temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s. Freeze warnings are in effect away from the coast, and frost advisories are in effect along the coast. For many places, tonight will be the first freeze of the season. High pressure will control our weather through the weekend, bringing plenty of sunshine. While it will be cool again on Thursday, the sunshine will warm it up on Friday, and temperatures will be back in the 70s for the weekend. A weak cold front will bring a chance for a shower Monday. Another front will bring a better chance for rain on Wednesday.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 29 inland, 34 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and cool. Highs near 60.

Friday, sunny and warmer. Highs near 70.