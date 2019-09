GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Funeral services will be held for long-time Georgetown County Sheriff A. Lane Cribb.

Sheriff Cribb passed away on September 19 at the age of 73 after a brief illness.

Services will begin on September 22 at 3:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Georgetown.

The burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Cribb had been the sheriff of Georgetown since 1992 and was re-elected six times.