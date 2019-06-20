Future of Georgetown County planning in the works

Georgetown County, SC – Following a year of studies, the Georgetown County Planning Commission will receive an update to the Future Land Use Plan, for which Waccamaw Regional is consultant.

“The future land use plan dictates how the county will grow in the future and guides zonings and rezonings for the future,” Public Information Officer, Jackie Broach, told News 2. “As a result, this dictates property uses for the future and what kinds of development people will see in their area.”

Thursday is the first time the Planning Commission members will see the objectives and goals for the future land use plan, and the first opportunity for public input. The map, which is what most members of the public will be interested in, will not be available tonight though.

County staff has asked the Commission for direction regarding the draft goals and objectives created over the last year with the contractor.

There is not a formal public hearing tonight, but there will be a chance for public input at the beginning of the meeting.

The next step will be for the contractor and staff to review the draft goals and objectives again with input received Thursday and incorporate any changes.

Once any changes are made, plans will go back to the Planning Commission, then a series of public input meetings will take place across the county. That’s when people will have a chance to see the new future land use maps.

Please make a note that the June 20 meeting of the Georgetown County Planning Commission will take place in the Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments conference room, 1230 Highmarket Street, Georgetown.