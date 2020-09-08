GCSD moving to hybrid learning

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County School District (GCSD) on Tuesday announced that students will shift to hybrid learning for weeks three and four (September 21 through October 2).

The decision was made as Georgetown County moved from “high” to “medium” risk in DHEC’s ‘Recent Disease Activity’ report.

According to GCSD, the SC Department of Education was involved in reviewing the report and making the decision to move to hybrid learning.

If the county’s classification returns to high, “it would not mean an immediate or mandatory return to remote instruction.”

The situation is being assessed weekly, and updated announcements are being made every two weeks.

GCSD will be “adding a page to its website to show the number of COVID cases of students and employees for each school.”

Using this information, decisions about possible returns to remote instruction will be made for specific schools.