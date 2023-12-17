GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County School District (GCSD) will have an eLearning day on Monday due to flooding and debris from a nor’easter that swept the South Carolina coast throughout the day on Sunday.

Officials with the district said all schools and facilities will be closed on Monday, Dec. 18.

GCSD is an approved eLearning district and Monday will not need to be made up.

Specific instructions will be sent to students and parents from their teachers and schools regarding assignments.

GCSD says they expect to return to normal operations on Tuesday, Dec 19.