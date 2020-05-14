GCSD selects superintendent finalists

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County School Board has narrowed their search for a new superintendent down to three finalists.

The first candidate, Keith Price has been serving as the Assistant Superintendent for the Richland 2 School District since 2014. He has held many positions in the district, such as principal of both Blythewood High School and E.L. Wright Middle School.

Dr. Valarie Williams is the current Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction for the Scotland County, NC Public Schools. Before taking on her current role in 2014, she served as a Strategic Staffing (Turnaround) Principal in Charlotte area middle and high schools.

Dr. William Wright is the superintendent of the Hertford County, NC Public Schools, where he has served since 2015. His past positions include superintendent of the McCormick County, SC School District, and assistant superintendent of Harnett County, NC Public Schools.

The finalists will have a second round of interviews with the Board next week. The candidates will be introduced to the public virtually.

The school board expects to select a candidate within the next two weeks.