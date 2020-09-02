GCSD to begin school remotely

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County School District (GCSD) on Wednesday announced that students will participate in remote instruction for the first two weeks of school.

The decision was made after reviewing Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) data, which GCSD said shows that “Georgetown County has made significant progress in lowering its COVID-19 ratings.”

The reopening plan will be reviewed on a weekly basis, and plans will be made according to the prevalence of COVID-19 in the area.

Currently, the plan is for students to return remotely from September 8 through 18, then for a decision about upcoming weeks to be made at a later time.

If data allows, GCSD will move to a hybrid option for week three.

GCSD says that families and schools will be given two weeks notice to prepare for any changes.