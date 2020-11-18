GCSD votes to remain in hybrid learning through December

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County School District (GCSD) on Tuesday met to discuss the possibility of returning to in-person instruction.

The board discussed the possibility of allowing students to attend in-person classes four days per week, but ultimately decided in a 5-4 vote that maintaining the current hybrid model was best.

Under the current model, students are in the classroom two days per week and learn virtually the remaining three.

The current hybrid model will continue through December.

