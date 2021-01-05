GCSD will continue virtual learning, suspends athletic activities

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County School District (GCSD) on Tuesday announced a decision to continue virtual learning until at least Tuesday, January 19.

The decision was made in consideration of the county rating high in COVID-19 metrics, and “due to challenges with adequate staffing for employees who have tested positive or have been placed in quarantine since returning from Winter Break.”

GCSD has also suspended all winter sports competitions and spring sports conditionings while students remain in remote instruction.

“Barring unforeseen circumstances,” GCSD plans to return to a hybrid model on January 19.