GCSD will continue virtual learning, suspends athletic activities

Georgetown County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County School District (GCSD) on Tuesday announced a decision to continue virtual learning until at least Tuesday, January 19.

The decision was made in consideration of the county rating high in COVID-19 metrics, and “due to challenges with adequate staffing for employees who have tested positive or have been placed in quarantine since returning from Winter Break.”

GCSD has also suspended all winter sports competitions and spring sports conditionings while students remain in remote instruction.

“Barring unforeseen circumstances,” GCSD plans to return to a hybrid model on January 19.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES