GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County say three people have been arrested amid an investigation into drug trafficking.

Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday that a large number of drugs were seized following a search warrant issued in Murrells Inlet.

Deputies recovered “trafficking amounts” of methamphetamine along with heroin, marijuana, three firearms, and U.S. currency during the search.

Three people were arrested on Friday following the search.

(Photo: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office)

Douglas J. Shultz (Photo: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office)

Jamie Christine Jones (Photo: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office)

Tanner John Lowes (Photo: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office)

Douglas J. Shultz, 32, of Murrells Inlet was arrested on the following charges:

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Distributing Heroin

Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Possession of a Firearm During a Violent Felony

Tanner John Lowes, 30, of Myrtle Beach was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.

Jamie Christine Jones, 50, was also on the scene and was taken into custody for outstanding warrants.

The investigation is ongoing.