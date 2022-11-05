GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County say three people have been arrested amid an investigation into drug trafficking.
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday that a large number of drugs were seized following a search warrant issued in Murrells Inlet.
Deputies recovered “trafficking amounts” of methamphetamine along with heroin, marijuana, three firearms, and U.S. currency during the search.
Three people were arrested on Friday following the search.
Douglas J. Shultz, 32, of Murrells Inlet was arrested on the following charges:
- Trafficking Methamphetamine
- Distributing Heroin
- Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana
- Possession of a Firearm During a Violent Felony
Tanner John Lowes, 30, of Myrtle Beach was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.
Jamie Christine Jones, 50, was also on the scene and was taken into custody for outstanding warrants.
The investigation is ongoing.