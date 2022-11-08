GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) announced plans to conduct at least one traffic safety checkpoint daily over the next 30 days.

According to GCSO, deputies will be on roadways throughout the county for the next month working to reduce traffic accidents and fatalities.

The effort is funded in part by the 2022-2023 Highway Traffic Safety Grant from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

GCSO will also be conducting traffic safety education and have enhanced patrols, especially during high-volume times like holidays and weekends.