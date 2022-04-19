GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Tuesday arrested 12 people for outstanding warrants on various charges.

Orin Edward Barnes was served a warrant for manufacturing and distributing methamphetamine or cocaine base, third offense.

Javon Barr was served a warrant for domestic violence, second offense.

Tomothy Cooper was served a warrant for manufacture, distribution, and possession of narcotic drugs in schedule one and LSD and schedule two cocaine, first offense.

Oscar Cruz was served a warrant for failure to pay child support.

Kevin Derenzo was served a warrant for disturbing schools.

Derrick Evans was served a warrant for failure to pay child support.

Sharon Foxx was served a warrant for petty larceny <$2,000.

Broderick Heyward was served a warrant for failure to pay child support.

William Keith Kozma was served warrants for failure to pay child support, failure to appear for trafficking methamphetamine or cocaine base of 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams, first offense.

Oscar Olguin-Badillo was served a warrant for failure to appear for possession of controlled substance in schedule one through five, first offense.

Renee Jean Velazquez was served a warrant for failure to appear for drugs, manufacturing, distribution, possession of cocaine base, first offense.

Jasen Avalon Wade was served a warrant for malicious injury to personal property, <$2,000.

The suspects are currently being held at Georgetown County Detention Center pending bond hearings.