GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Wednesday arrested an Andrews man on multiple drug charges.

According to GCSO, Henry Edward Bouchette (32) was found passed out in his truck, which was parked along County Line Road, around 7:00 a.m. Responding deputies “noted that the car smelled strongly of marijuana.”

6.7 grams of cocaine was found in a container that Bouchette was holding in his lap, and 5.1 grams of methamphetamine was found in his pocket, according to the report.

Bouchette was arrested and served warrants for possession with intent to distribute meth and cocaine, second offense. Bouchette has previous drug offenses dating back to 2019.