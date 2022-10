GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a man believed to have been involved in an August 13 burglary.

The incident happened on Rose Hill Road around 2:00 p.m.

The suspect is a Black man with facial hair, dreadlocks, and a thin frame. GCSO said that he was driven to the house in a tan or pewter SUV.

Anyone who may recognize or have information on the person is asked to call GCSO at (843) 546-5102 and reference case number 2022025060.