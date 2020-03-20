GCSO: Beware of Coronavirus scam

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is warning residents not to fall for scammers trying to take advantage of the uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic.

GSCO says that “people should be wary of any solicitations trying to use anxiety over the coronavirus COVID-19 to sell products, access their personal information or assist a family member in trouble.”

The warning comes after one couple reported being contacted by someone claiming that “their granddaughter had been arrested and asking them to send money immediately to keep her from being put in jail and exposed to coronavirus.”

There have also been reports of scams involving testing kits, safety kits, and other healthcare services, according to GCSO.

GCSO says that anyone using the Coronavirus as a sales tool should be considered suspicious.

Anyone with questions or concerns of a scam should call GCSO at (843) 546-5102.