GCSO: Beware of counterfeit bills

GEORGETOWN CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is informing the public of multiple recent reports of “imitation or hoax money” being circulated.

According to GCSO, several businesses and individuals have received fake $100 bills lately.

One form of the fake money is ‘prop bills’, which are made for use in film production and say “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY” on the front and back of the bills.

‘Chinese character bills’ are being used. GCSO said that “these bills are almost identical to actual bills, with the exception of small Chinese symbols or characters printed on the backside of the note” which are sometimes scratched off to make the bill look more real.

The fake bills come in multiple denominations, so GCSO is reminding everyone to inspect all currency before accepting the payment.