GCSO: Beware of scammers spoofing sheriff’s office phone number

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Tuesday is warning the public of a recent scam in which callers are posing as members of the sheriff’s department and attempting to collect money.

The scammers call from a spoofed number that shows up as GCSO’s number. They then claim the victim has “outstanding citations” and threaten arrest if the money is not paid.

In one case, a scammer claimed that the victim owed fines of $5,000.

GCSO is reminding the public that “no law enforcement agency will ever collect fines by telephone.”

Anyone that receives a call of this nature should hang up and call GCSO at (843) 546-5102.

