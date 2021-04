GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Monday announced that charges in the case of a 77-year-old man who shot his wife.

On March 25, Monroe Mirray Cole shot his wife, Hazel Daniels, at their home on Handy Hill Drive. He was originally charged with attempted murder.

Daniels died of her injuries on April 9, which led to Cole’s charges being upgraded to murder.

He is currently being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center.