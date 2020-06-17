GCSO: Correctional Officer fired, charged with assault

GEORGETOWN CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) announced on Wednesday that a Correctional Officer at the Georgetown County Detention Center has been fired and charged with assault.

Taylor Hairston (25) of Goose Creek “inappropriately and unjustifiably assaulted an inmate during the course of his duties.” GCSO was made aware of the allegations on June 11, 2020, and immediately opened an internal investigation, which included “interviewing witnesses and reviewing security video footage.”

Hairston is facing charges of third degree assault and misconduct in office.

He is currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.