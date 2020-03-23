GCSO deputies cleared in fatal shooting investigation

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office has cleared three Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) deputies of any criminal wrongdoing in the December 2019 shooting of an Andrews man.

According to an investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), there was no evidence of criminal behavior by Deputy Drew Wynans, Deputy William McWethy, and Deputy Jerome Maybank.

The investigation stems from a December 10, 2019 call in which GCSO deputies responded to reports of domestic violence.

When deputies arrived, the subject, Kreed Bateman, was wearing a white tank top. Deputies stepped away to speak with the victim and returned to find that Bateman had changed into “a black t-shirt concealing a ballistic vest.”

Bateman fired a handgun at deputies and had an assault rifle and ammunition box “within his reach.” Deputy solicitor Alicia Richardson confirmed that “evidence verifies the subject fired a handgun at the deputies first.”

Deputies responded with gunfire, which wounded Bateman, but he was still able to “move, stand, and communicate.” Deputies called for emergency medical services and “repeatedly ordered Bateman to show his hands and allow medical treatment.”

Bateman refused and “made a sudden move to retrieve his weapon” at which point deputies responded with “lethal gunfire.”

Based on SLED’s report, Richardson concluded that “substantial evidence exists to show this subject was intent on using deadly force upon the officers to resist arrest and that the subject was willing to die to avoid arrest.”

Sheriff Carter Weaver issued the following statement:

“I am sorry that my deputies and the family of Kreed Bateman will forever be affected by Bateman’s actions on that night. I am proud of the bravery exhibited by the deputies involved and their will to survive this deadly attack.”