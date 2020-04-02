GCSO: Deputies will be enforcing Governor’s orders

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office released a statement reminding the public that deputies will be “actively monitoring public beach access points and public boat ramps, piers, docks, wharfs, and landings” as they are closed under Governor McMaster’s recent order.

GCSO noted that the beaching or rafting of boats on sandbars, lakes, rivers, or islands is also prohibited under the order.

Additionally, vehicles parked illegally in any public parking lots/facilities associated with recreational purposes will be ticketed, as those facilities are closed as well.