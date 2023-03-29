GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Wednesday recovered a body from Choppee Creek.

According to GCSO, the victim was driving near the intersection of Rose Hill Road and Choppee Road Sunday when s/he wrecked.

Family members reported the car’s owner as missing after the accident, which prompted GCSO to conduct “an extensive search… using marine, ground, and drone resources.”

The identity of the driver has not yet been released. An autopsy is expected.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and may be updated.