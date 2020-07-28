GCSO establishes Citizens’ Review Board

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) announced on Tuesday the establishment of a Citizens’ Review Board to review use of force by GCSO.

GCSO has identified five objects for the board:

Seeking social and racial justice

Engaging in community outreach and amplifying the voices of the socially, politically, and economically disenfranchised

Listening to and building cooperation between all stakeholders to find and develop common ground and public purpose

Championing just, equitable, and legitimate policing policies and practices

Processing complaints, reviewing police practices and internal investigations, issuing findings, writing public reports, and making recommendations.

The board will be comprised of five members, which will serve two-year terms. They will be selected by the Black River United Way.

One member of the board will be required to have at least give years of law enforcement experience, or be a former law enforcement officer. All members will be residents of Georgetown County.

A liaison will be appointed by the sheriff to present cases to the board.

All board meetings will be open to the public, and will be held on the last Wednesday of every month.

Georgetown County Sheriff, Carter Weaver, said “this board is another step in my commitment to representing all people in Georgetown County.” He continued, saying “the culture of my office will be one of enforcing the laws consistently and compassionately, and I cannot ensure that without direct feedback from those we serve.”