GCSO: Father, daughter arrested for grand theft auto, evading police, assault, cruelty to animals

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Monday arrested Alexis Jene Bone (21) and her father, Arthur Gene Bone, after Alexis fled from deputies in Williamsburg County.

According to GCSO, Alexis fled from deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office while on Highway 51, leading the pursuit into Georgetown County before stopping at her father’s house of Wolf Drive.

Alexis allegedly “resisted officers’ attempts to remove her from the vehicle, and her father tried to pull deputies away from her.”

She is being charged with assault and battery (first degree) and cruelty to animals by GCSO and grand theft auto and failure to stop for blue lights by the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Arthur is being charged by GCSO with obstructing and hindering law enforcement. GCSO also served him with an outstanding Family Court bench warrant.

Both are awaiting bond hearings at the Georgetown County Detention Center.