GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Tuesday responded to a Murrels Inlet home on Berkeley Court after a grenade was found in a shed.

Deputies blocked off the scene to ensure public safety as they and explosives experts from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) examined the device.

SLED experts determined that the device was a hand grenade replica, and was inert.