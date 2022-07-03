GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will host a hiring event Saturday for various law enforcement positions.

According to Sheriff Carter Weaver with GCSO, the office will host a hiring event at 9 and 10 a.m. on July 9 for Deputies, Corrections Officers, and 911 Operators.

The event is an opportunity for applicants to jump-start the application process by taking a qualification test.

Tests will be held at the event at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

GCSO offers employees full benefits, generous vacation time, and paid academy training for certification. Starting salaries begin at $33,626.

The event will be held at 430 Fraser Street in Georgetown.

Questions about the hiring event and available positions can be answered by calling GCSO at (843) 546-5102.