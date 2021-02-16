GCSO: Human remains found in marsh off Sirfield Road identified as missing woman

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County say they have identified human remains that were found in a marsh last week.

Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the remains were found off Sirfield Road on February 10th.

An autopsy was conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina on Monday where the remains were identified as 44-year-old Tina Renea Cooper.

According to the agency, Cooper was reported missing from the Chavis Landing area by her family on January 29th.

Deputies say the death investigation will continue until a final autopsy report is issued by MUSC determining cause of death.

Anyone with information should call Inv. Jonathan Griffith at (843) 435-6055.

