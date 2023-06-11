GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one dead early Sunday morning in Murrells Inlet.

According to GCSO, deputies responded to a shooting around 12:00 a.m. on Coquina Avenue. The incident was reported as an accidental shooting.

Deputies arrived to find a 27-year-old woman with a chest wound.

EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where she died two hours later.

Deputies believe there is no danger to the public.

The incident remains under investigation.