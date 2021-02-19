GCSO investigating after deer carcass found on church steps

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating after a bloody deer carcass was discovered on the steps of Allen Chapel AME Church.

The wife of Reverend Franklin Rutledge reported the deer to News 2 shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday. Deputies arrived on scene around the same time, according to GCSO.

GCSO does not yet know how the deer died or how it got onto the steps of the church.

News 2 is following this story and will provide updates as more details become available.

Editor’s note: this story is breaking and will be updated