GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating Thursday night after shots were reportedly fired into a home.

According to GCSO, the incident happened at a residence on Blossom Lane near Dunbar Road around 6:00 p.m.

At the time of the shooting, “witnesses reported seeing a small black SUV-type vehicle driving slowly past the house as the shots were fired from multiple firearms.”

GCSO said that no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 546-5102.