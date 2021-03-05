GCSO investigating after woman stabbed, hit and dragged by car

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating a Friday afternoon incident in which a woman was stabbed then hit and dragged by a car following an altercation with her housemate.

According to GCSO, the incident happened at a residence on Jeremiah Drive.

The victim was stabbed, then “attempted to prevent the suspect from driving away from the scene by standing in front of her vehicle.”

The suspect hit the victim with her car, then dragged her about 95 feet.

The victim was alert and conscious, according to GCSO, and was taken to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

The suspect was driving a gray Nissan Altima and fled down Mica Drive towards Exodus Drive.