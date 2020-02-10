GCSO investigating bomb threat at Pawleys Island McDonald’s

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat made to the McDonald’s restaurant on U.S. 17 in Pawleys Island.

GCSO said that an individual called the McDonalds and advised that there was a bomb on site.

Georgetown City Police are investigating the call while GCSO inspects the restuarant.

So far, everyone has been safely evacuated and no explosives have been found, according to GCSO.

