GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy injured Friday night.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a reported shooting around 8:30 p.m. on Cohen Drive in the Carvers Bay area.

Reports say a 16-year-old boy was walking along the road when his arm was grazed by a bullet.

He was transported to the Georgetown Tidelands Hospital for treatment.

GCSO is investigating. Anyone with information should call 843-546-5102.