MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting on Lomax Court in Murrells Inlet.

According to GCSO, one victim has been transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

GCSO said that the suspect fled the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call GCSO at (843) 546-5102.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates and they become available.