GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating a reported shooting at a residence on Pennyroyal Rd.

According to GCSO, a woman with a gunshot wound came into Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital on Thursday evening.

The victim was transferred to MUSC for treatment.

Deputies said that the victim did not provide much information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.