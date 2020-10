MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating a Tuesday night shooting in Murrells Inlet.

According to GCSO, deputies responded to a residence on Turntable Road after receiving reports that “a man fired shots that struck a vehicle.”

GCSO says that no one was injured in the shooting.

The suspect fled the scene in a black Dodge Challenger.

The investigation is ongoing. We will provide updates as more details become available.