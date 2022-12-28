GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating Tuesday after a man allegedly approached a young girl in a suspicious manner.

According to GCSO, the girl was walking down the road near her home in the Hagley community when she was approached by a middle-aged Black male “dressed in a high-visibility neon green jacket and blaze orange hat, and driving a white work truck.”

The man allegedly asked the girl if her parents were home. The girl ran away and the man drove off, according to GCSO.

GCSO said that investigators canvassed the area and questioned residents.

Investigators did not find any “information to indicate or suggest that there is a threat to public safety in any manner.”

Still, Sheriff Carter Weaver is asking everyone to stay aware of their surroundings and notify GCSO about suspicious activity.