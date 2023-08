GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) and Georgetown County School District are investigating a threat made against Waccamaw High School Wednesday night.

Officials said that the threat was made on social media.

The district’s safety department and GCSO are coordinating “to ensure the safety of all students before school is scheduled to begin in the morning.”

