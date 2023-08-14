UPDATE: Deputies say Duncan has returned home.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Georgetown County are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman last seen Friday.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Quenesha Delloyd Duncan was last seen leaving her home in the Sampit Community on the evening of August 11.

GCSO describes Duncan as 4′ 9″ tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was driving a 1998 Burgundy Nissan Altima with SC tags.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call GCSO at (843) 546-5102.