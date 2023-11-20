GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver announced the arrest of a man, 57, on various drug trafficking charges.

Gary Hatfield was charged with trafficking Methamphetamine, 2nd offense: possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl, 2nd offense: and distributing Methamphetamine, 2nd offense.

According to GCSO, officials have been investigating the case for five months, and deputies have received several citizen complaints of possible drug activity in the Country Club Estates neighborhood in Georgetown.

After the arrest, deputies found amounts of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl alongside digital scales and packaging materials.

Hatfield’s arrest was coordinated by the GCSO Narcotics Unit, Crime Suppression Unit, and K9 Units.