GCSO: Man arrested for kidnapping of couple

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has arrested a man for the kidnapping of a couple that took place on February 28.

Quintin Byrd (33) is being charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count each of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to OCSO.

The report states that the female victim woke up when she heard arguing and realized that her boyfriend was in a fight with someone.

At that point, Byrd, who was armed, ordered the couple into a vehicle and drove them to a “remote location near Branchville.”

Byrd tried to force the man to walk into the nearby woods and when the man refused, Byrd shot him. The man spent the night in the wooded area and remains hospitalized, according to OCSO.

The woman was driven to a motel in Orangeburg where she was sexually assaulted, then told to leave. Officials in Orangeburg are handling that portion of the investigation.

Byrd appeared in court on Wednesday and was denied bond.