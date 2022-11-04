CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Friday arrested a man on felony drug charges following a traffic stop.

Eluterio Gomez (26) of Myrtle Beach was stopped while leaving a residence in Georgetown.

Via GCSO

A Deputy and K-9 found “approximately 639 grams of a substance suspected as heroin in multiple, prepackaged baggies, and approximately 30 grams of a substance suspected as cocaine.”

The estimated street value of the heroin is at least $50,000.

Gomez was charged with trafficking cocaine and heroin.