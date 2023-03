GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The body of a driver recovered in Choppee Creek has been identified by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was identified as Michael Edward Davis, 61, according to GCSO.

Davis’ body was found in Choppee Creek Wednesday after he was reported missing by a relative.

Davis was driving near the intersection of Rose Hill Road and Choppee Road Sunday when he crashed around 7 a.m.

GCSO found his body after a three-day search.