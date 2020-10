GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County say they have recovered a man’s body from the Black River.

Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body was discovered by boaters on Wednesday.

The department’s marine patrol has been conducting water searches in the area for a man who went missing earlier this week. It’s unclear if the two are connected.

Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson is en route. Count on us for updates.