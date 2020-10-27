GCSO Marine Patrol is searching the Black River for a man who may have been involved in an auto accident

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are searching for a man who is believed to be missing in the Black River following a possible car accident.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the family of 21-year-old Michael Heckler filed a missing person’s report on Sunday.

They say a vehicle belonging to a family member was recovered from the river on Monday with help from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Damage to the vehicle indicated it was involved in an accident at the Pea House boat landing, according to deputies.

“Mr. Hechler is still classified as missing, so please call Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102 with any information as to his whereabouts,” said Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver.

GCSO’s marine patrol units are actively searching the Black River near Pea House Landing.

