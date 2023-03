GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Tuesday arrested a 12-year-old student at Waccamaw Middle School for making threats to other students.

According to GCSO, no weapons were found at the school and no students or staff were in danger.

Officials detained the child until his parents arrived, and the school continued to operate as normal.

GCSO did not elaborate on the nature of the threats.

