Multiple agencies searching for 84-year-old Chairman of Pawleys Island Planning Commission

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is searching for missing man, Jimmy McCants (84).

Multiple other agencies have joined the search as well. Midway Fire and Rescue is searching the ground with thermal imaging technology. The Coast Guard has a helicopter in the sky and boats in the water.

Courtesy of: GCSO

According to our sister station, WBTW, GCSO confirms that McCants is the Chairman of the Pawleys Island Planning Commission.

McCants was last seen around noon Monday on Pawleys Island. He told his wife that he was running some errands.

Deputies discovered his silver Ford Explorer parked between the bridges on Highway 17, north of Georgetown around 6:00 p.m., according to GCSO.

McCants is 6’2” in height and 145 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should call GCSO at (843) 546-5102.