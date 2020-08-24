GCSO: Moncks Corner man arrested following double murder in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) has apprehended a suspect that fled the scene after shooting three people on Monday afternoon.

Ty Sheem Ha Sheem Walters III (23) of Moncks Corner is facing charges of two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. He is being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Two of the victims died as a result of the shooting. The Georgetown County Coroner confirmed that at least one of the identities will be released on Tuesday, and an autopsy for at least one of the victims is scheduled for Wednesday at MUSC.

According to GCSO, the shooting followed a traffic accident near Highway 521 and Indian Hut Road.

GCSO described the suspect as a “black male in his 20’s with twisted braids wearing a purple shirt and baggy jeans.”

Nearby residents were temporarily advised to remain indoors as authorities combed the area for the suspect.

GCSO is asking anyone who witnessed the original incident to contact their investigators.

We will continue providing updates as they become available.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.